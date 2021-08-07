Cancel
Chowchilla, CA

Angel Louis Sotelo

Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

Reverend Angel Louis Sotelo, pastor of St. Columba Church, in Chowchilla California, passed away on August 1, 2021. He was 56. Father Sotelo was born in Chicago, Illinois August 29, 1964. He grew up with his family living in San Diego and Parlier. They finally settled in Hanford, California, where he attended elementary and middle school. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1982. While in high school, he excelled in shorthand and typing and competed statewide. At one time, he was one of the top three fastest stenographers and typists in the state.

