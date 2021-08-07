Quentin Tarantino's dream cast

There’s a moment in an actor’s life when they become less of a talent and more of a joke, and while it’s entirely possible to move beyond that period of time and become the top actor that people know them to be, folks such as Bruce Willis have had a hard time really getting the same number of people to believe that they’re worth the effort once again. At certain points in his career, Willis has been the kind of guy that people can’t help but love since he’s the hard-hitting, no-nonsense type that folks want to think can be someone they might look up to in real life given that his characters have often been kind of the hard-bitten, everyman types that know what it’s like to live out in the world and be a part of it. But the moment he started taking on roles that appeared to be less about quality and more about quantity, his star began to dim. Like it or not, he’s been something of a joke since the Die Hard movies started moving into part three and beyond, and the fact that there’s a plan for another one is only making things worse since it makes it apparent that Bruce is out for a paycheck. This isn’t a bad thing, everyone wants to get paid after all, but the fact that he’s sacrificing quality in order to keep getting paid is hard for a lot of fans to take, while others will just close their eyes and ears and keep proclaiming him as one of the top stars in Hollywood.