Dave’s Weekend #OneMinuteForecast 8-6

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push across the Dakotas as an area of low-pressure advances east. There will be a chance for a severe thunderstorm or 2 across our southwest, where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk. The biggest threat will be severe wind gusts, however, widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain chances may linger into Saturday morning, but expect a mostly dry afternoon for the first half of the weekend. The exception may be across the Bismarck area and points east and south, where renewed thunderstorm development will be possible by the afternoon. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the weekend as smoke from out west continues to be lofted into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Temperatures will become quite hot Sunday with slightly cooler weather by early next week. Chances for rain next week look low, with the best chances closer to the Canadian border.