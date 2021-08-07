Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2016 Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Multimedia Package, Third Row Seating, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedona#Kia#Graphite#Disc Brakes#Kbb Fair Purchase Price#Backup Camera#Bluetooth#Multimedia Package#Lx#Dgi#Gray W Leather#J Alloy Wheels#Reclining 3rd#Remote#Telescoping#Apeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Sonoma Red Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

Great Shape. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Lincoln MKC

Nice, ONLY 52,394 Miles! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I-4, LINCOLN MKC CLIMATE PACKAGE, Turbo CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Bright Silver Kia Sedona

LX trim, Bright Silver exterior and Gray interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 56,196! Third Row Seat, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Bluetooth, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, New Brakes. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Titanium Silver Kia Sorento

Titanium Silver exterior and Black interior, LX trim. Nice. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, SIDE STEPS, CONVENIENCE PKG, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Satin Steel Metallic Buick Encore GX

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Very Nice. Heated Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Modern Steel Metallic Honda HR-V

Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black interior. Very Nice, LOW MILES - 13,011! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 White Diamond Pearl Honda Ridgeline

Nice. RTL-E trim, White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Gray Kia Forte

FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. GRAY exterior and BLACK interior, LXS trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist. MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Sedona Sunset Hyundai Tucson

FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Nice. SE trim, Sedona Sunset exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. Hyundai...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Clear White Kia Rio

FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Very Nice, ONLY 1,613 Miles! S trim. Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Snow White Kia Soul

Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 17 ALLOY, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth. EPA 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! S trim, SNOW WHITE exterior and BLACK interior CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi/RES trim. Nice, GREAT MILES 17,517! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Kia Rio

FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. BLACK exterior and BLACK interior, LX trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Molten Lava Pearl Honda CR-V

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 27,209! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, New Tires AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Graphite Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Great Conditon. PRICED TO MOVE $2,500 below J.D. Power Retail! LT trim. Back-Up Camera, 4x4, CD Player, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR..., New Tires, Local Trade-In READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Satellite...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Smoked Pearl Metallic Buick Regal TourX

Nice, GREAT MILES 12,827! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT), Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Rear Air,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Alien Pearl Metallic Kia Soul

Alloy Wheels, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Soul Plus, 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC, FWD, Alien Pearl Metallic, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Charcoal Ford Expedition

Clean CARFAX. Charcoal 2018 Ford Expedition Limited 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2018 KBB.com Best Family Cars * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2018 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Gunmetal Metallic Honda CR-V

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, CR-V EX, 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gunmetal Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 11165 miles below market average! 27/33 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy