Controversial Russian on that social media post, how he's improving his driving and why F1 isn't the end goal. In a world of Hamilton versus Verstappen, Formula 1 fans may not be paying much attention to the back end of the F1 grid but one of the most interesting battles this year has been the fight between Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. The car is well off the pace and the team is using this season as a learning year for its two novice drivers, but they hope to be back in the fight in 2022.