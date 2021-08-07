Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Library district touring select art pieces

By Amy Abdelsayed
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
One of the largest permanent art collections in Las Vegas showcases both up-and-coming artists as well as internationally renowned ones, and it's totally free to enjoy.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has around 400 pieces in its collection.

Most of the art is on view at branches around the valley. As an added bonus, the library district is taking rarely-accessed pieces from the collection on tour.

Through Aug. 17, around 30 selections from the collection are on display at Centennial Hills Library Gallery before they head to Laughlin Library Gallery from Aug. 22 through Nov. 6.

After that, they'll be at West Charleston Library Gallery from Nov. 29 through January next year.

And it doesn't end there. The work will bounce around different branches through 2024.

Visit lvccld.org for more tour dates.

For information about donating to the LVCCLD’s permanent art collection, please contact the Gallery Services Coordinator, Darren Johnson, at johnsond@lvccld.org.

