TOKYO (AP) — Shi Tingmao of China won the women’s 3-meter springboard title for her second diving gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. The Chinese have won four of the first five diving events. They took silver in men’s 10-meter platform synchro. Shi added the individual 3-meter title to the springboard synchro gold she earlier won with Wang Han. She also won both five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Shi led all five rounds and totaled 383.50 points. Wang earned silver with 348.75 and Krysta Palmer of the United States took bronze with 343.75.