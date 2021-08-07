Cancel
World

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round on Friday. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

Annika Schleu
Kim Raisner
#Horse#Show Jumping#German#Russian
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
