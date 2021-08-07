German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

The first round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament has been suspended due to an imminent lightning strike at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was lining up a putt on the 14th green when the hooter sounded, signalling the order to clear the course. He looked a little mystified and asked Irish team members: “What do we do now?” They flagged down a cart and took a ride to find shelter. McIlroy was at -1 on a frustrating day so far spent saving par rather than chasing birdies. Britain’s Paul Casey finished the day on -4, four back from clubhouse leader Sepp Straka of Austria who posted a faultless 63 with four pars on the front nine and four more coming in. The other British entrant Tommy Fleetwood was at -2 through 14 holes when the thunder rolled in.The four-day event featuring 60 players concludes on Sunday, when the fourth men’s Olympic golf champion will be crowned and the second since the sport was reintroduced at Rio, won by Britain’s Justin Rose.