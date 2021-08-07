Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) -- A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women's modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round on Friday. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annika Schleu
Person
Kim Raisner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Show Jumping#German#Ap#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

German coach sent home from Olympics after racist comments

A German cycling coach is being sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after he was caught on camera making racist remarks about athletes from African nations. The German Olympic Sports Confederation on Thursday said Patrick Moster, sporting director of the German Cycling Federation, "violated Olympic values" with his remarks. Moster...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Coach caught abusing horse during Olympic showjumping event

Footage has been released showing the moment a coach punches a horse after it refused to make any jumps during a horse riding competition. Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner was caught physically abusing the animal by punching it on the back leg during Annika Schleu's performance in the showjumping event. Schleu was leading the women's competition and was set to take gold home before the horse that was assigned to her, Saint Boy, refused all of her commands.
WorldMarconews.com

German coach kicked out of Tokyo Olympics after punching horse in modern pentathlon

TOKYO – A German coach was kicked out of the Tokyo Games for punching a horse used Friday during the modern pentathlon. Video footage showed the coach, Kim Raisner, striking the horse, Saint Boy, with her fist during the riding discipline of the competition, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM).
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Men’s golf tournament suspended due to lightning strike

The first round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament has been suspended due to an imminent lightning strike at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was lining up a putt on the 14th green when the hooter sounded, signalling the order to clear the course. He looked a little mystified and asked Irish team members: “What do we do now?” They flagged down a cart and took a ride to find shelter. McIlroy was at -1 on a frustrating day so far spent saving par rather than chasing birdies. Britain’s Paul Casey finished the day on -4, four back from clubhouse leader Sepp Straka of Austria who posted a faultless 63 with four pars on the front nine and four more coming in. The other British entrant Tommy Fleetwood was at -2 through 14 holes when the thunder rolled in.The four-day event featuring 60 players concludes on Sunday, when the fourth men’s Olympic golf champion will be crowned and the second since the sport was reintroduced at Rio, won by Britain’s Justin Rose.
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-Cycling-Britain wobbling as Germans, Dutch strike gold

IZU, Japan (Reuters) -The talk during the protracted build-up to Tokyo 2020 was that Britain’s days of sweeping all before them and plundering a golden bounty in the velodrome might be numbered. Two days into the track cycling programme, the evidence suggests the doom-mongers were not far off the mark.
Societysandiegolocaldirectory.org

German cycling coach dismissed from Olympics over racist remarks

The head of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed Thursday that Moster would “no longer perform his duties as part of the cycling team” at the Olympic Games and would return to Germany. The decision was posted to DOSB’s website almost 24 hours after the incident, Reuters reported. Moster,...
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Olympic Modern Penthalon Coach Disqualified for Punching Horse

Olympic Modern Penthalon Coach Disqualified for Punching Horse. An Olympic Modern Penthalon coach has been disqualified from this year’s Games, after punching a horse during the equestrian showjumping phase. Germany’s modern pentathlon coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified from the remainder of the Olympic Games after she punched, horse, Saint Boy.
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world’s most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?”. The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. But they’re very much appreciated by a global audience that’s been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution.
SportsWrcbtv.com

Tokyo Olympics triathlon in review: A year of firsts

It was a Games of firsts in triathlon. Bermuda’s Flora Duffy won the country’s first gold medal and the mixed relay event made its debut. FULL REPLAYS: MEN’S TRIATHLON l WOMEN’S TRIATHLON l MIXED TEAM RELAY. FINAL MEDAL RESULTS. MEN'S TRIATHLON. MEDALISTS:. Gold: Kristian Blummenfelt (Norway) Silver: Alex Yee (Great...
Worldsemoball.com

Paris calling: After Tokyo, Olympians hanker for 2024 Games

TOKYO (AP) -- They'll always have Paris. That thought, full of promise, has been a lifebuoy for athletes to cling to as they coped, as best they could, with thickets of restrictions at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games that severely crimped their Olympic experience -- and left some hungry for more.
Swimming & SurfingSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's medal winners

Here's a reminder of those who have taken to the podium so far in Tokyo... Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title when he retained his 100m breaststroke crown. He remarkably accounts for the 16 quickest times over the distance in history. In one of...
Sportssemoball.com

Olympic gold medalist Chopra returns to India as superstar

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India on Monday after winning the men's javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country's first-ever athletics gold. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra's Olympic win was seen as a triumph for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy