Vancouver Whitecaps’ Theo Bair loaned to Norwegian club

 3 days ago

The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent forward Theo Bair on loan to Hamarkameratene in Norway for the remainder of the season.

Bair, 21, has played in only four games this year, totaling 27 minutes.

“It’s very important for Theo to get minutes to take the next step,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

“This is currently the top club in the second division of Norway, fighting for promotion. This will be a great environment and challenge for him to develop and grow before coming back to our team.”

Bair has scored three goals and notched two assists in 37 games (16 starts) since making his MLS debut in 2019 and has two caps at the international level with Canada, scoring a goal in his debut in January 2020.

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Florian Jungwirth from San Jose Earthquakes

–Field Level Media

