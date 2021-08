KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Aditi Ashok of India is once again in the mix at the Olympic women's golf tournament. Ashok is in second place through three rounds, three shots behind leader Nelly Korda. Ashok played well over the first two rounds as a teenager in Rio de Janeiro five years ago before fading to 41st. Now 23, Ashok says she could feel her game was coming together as the Olympics approached. Ashok is hanging in there despite giving up 40-50 yards off the tee to her opponents. She makes up for it around the greens.