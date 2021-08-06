Cancel
Key issues for perioperative leaders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first months of the pandemic, elective surgical procedures were cancelled in many operating rooms (OR) due to COVID-19 pandemic containment efforts, and earlier this year began to reopen. This reopening process has been guided by a multidisciplinary joint position statement recommending measures to prevent ongoing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, an additional airborne risk in ORs around the globe.1,2 Some of the recommended measures serve not only to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses, but also will reduce the risk of contaminated particulates which can cause surgical site infections (SSI).

