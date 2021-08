The series finale between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics will be held at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA on Sunday. August 8, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Rangers are coming into this match with five consecutive losses. In their previous series, the team managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Los Angeles Angels by winning the opening game. Texas is currently struggling against the Athletics, losing two games as of the moment. The Rangers dropped their record to 39-72 following an ugly 3-12 loss against Oakland. The team is in fifth place in the AL West standings.