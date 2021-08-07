Cancel
At best, we’re on Earth for around 4,000 weeks – so why do we lose so much time to online distraction?

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Friday in April 2016, as that year’s polarising US presidential race intensified, and more than 30 armed conflicts raged around the globe, approximately 3 million people spent part of their day watching two reporters from BuzzFeed wrap rubber bands around a watermelon. Gradually, over the course of 43 agonising minutes, the pressure ramped up – the psychological kind and the physical force on the watermelon – until, at minute 44, the 686th rubber band was applied.

