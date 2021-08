BALTIMORE — Rays rookie lefty Shane McClanahan grew up in the Baltimore area attending Orioles games and was excited for his first chance to pitch here tonight. “I think it’s cool,” McClanahan said Friday. “I was actually thinking about this on the way here. I was like I’ve got to call my dad and call my mom and tell them how cool I think it is to be able to pitch in the stadium (Saturday) that I came to growing up and so I’m very excited.”