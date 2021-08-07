Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Cancel
Notwithstanding the dim sum Dems, who have two of their senators on the dole from the GOPer Nazi fascist factions, President Joe Biden and his boys have been so ineffectual letting the GOPers run roughshod all over them they can’t even fart straight. Their new definition of success is having their prune juice work.

PoliticsCedar Valley Daily Times

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

With apologies to fans of “The Princess Bride,” it seems that Republicans talk a lot about “freedom” without really understanding the concept. I recently came across this quotation from composer Francis Wilhoit that’s been making the rounds on the Internet that nicely sums up the Republican concept of governance:. “Conservatism...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.
Militaryyoursun.com

LETTER: Maybe our generals not that great

One of today’s (8/4) letter writers, in referring to Donald Trump, said: He lost me when he stated, “I know more than all the generals…”. Question: Was that in reference to the same generals who've failed to win a war, not one single war, since WWII?. Just curious. Alex Gregorewsky.
Presidential ElectionSun-Gazette

Democrats applaud Biden’s unconstitutional act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden’s CDC to extend an...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Selling out our democracy

I would like to point out that there were no prominent Democrats or Democratic Party leadership, or anyone else from movements castigated as Democrats, who openly and publicly instigated the violence brought about in places like Portland, St. Louis, Charlottesville and elsewhere. No sir. In all those places counterprotesters, supremacists,...
Politicsclarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Not happy with our Republicans

The Republican Party has held the majority in our state legislature for the last 11 years and 19 of the last 23. Is this the result of good policy or gerrymandering? They continue to blame the governor and her administration for all of our problems. In my opinion, the Republican...
ElectionsSioux City Journal

LETTER: Opinion omitted citizenship voting requirement

In the July 21 edition of the Journal, you published an Other Voices (from the Omaha World Herald) on the Opinion page, titled "Voter ID measure must safeguard voter rights." This was a very well written article regarding the history of voting, the importance of voting and what a precious right it is.
Americastheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Who will watch out for our backs?

In the early 1950s, there was a television show “Racket Squad” that dramatized confidence games featuring ordinary citizens getting ensnared in different schemes which ended with the narrator, a captain in the police force warning: “There are people who can slap you on the back with one hand and pick your pocket with another…and it could happen to you.” It’s the art of deception, like diverting your attention from things that are really important.
Meriden, CTRecord-Journal

OPINION: Destruction of our constitutional republic

What the socialists are now trying to do is use race as the wedge in our society to gain full control of the police and the military. Class differentiation has never been successful because you may change your class, like millionaire athletes complaining about oppression, but race is always with you. This racial confluence was successful for Mao, as it was in Brazil for Lula DaSilva, who used race to bring about his revolution. He gained support of all minorities and raised himself into power, while allowing big business to continue operation, much like what we see China doing today. The CCP allows big business to operate under the watchful eye and control of the Communist party, which controls every aspect of the government and society. Sadly, the human rights abuses of the CCP continue and the world does nothing in response.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz: The Democrats do not respect your liberty

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Hannity" Monday slamming vaccine and mask mandates and his legislation aimed at stopping them because he believes in "individual choice, individual responsibility." SENATOR TED CRUZ: In a time of crisis, peoples’ character is revealed. The character of Democrats—whether it’s Joe Biden, whether it is Andrew...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Joe Biden’s envoy to Argentina asked to sustain democracy in the region: “We must get out of the mentality of the left and the right”

After what Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the White House, had a meeting with Alberto Fernández on Friday at noon, Joe Biden’s trusted envoy gave a press conference for some Argentine media in which he participated TN.com.ar. There Sullivan stressed the importance of the countries of the region ensuring...
U.S. Politicstalesbuzz.com

Don’t blame the media for Kamala’s bad press

Kamala Harris’ record so far has been so disastrous that top female allies held a “crisis dinner” last month to try to stop the bad p.r. Yet their problem isn’t the press; it’s Harris. As Axios reported, the dinner was meant to plan how to defend the veep and her...
PoliticsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Newsom is our convenient scapegoat

Our human tendency seems to find someone to blame and make sure it’s not our self. In California we’re blaming the governor. The last recall was driven by special interests. I say this because the winner, Schwarzenegger, decided his first order of business would be forgiving 9 billion in overcharges to Californians by out of state energy suppliers. Our current recall is driven by political opportunism. The opportunity was created by the triple threat of drought, wildfires and a pandemic.
Nelson County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Spanish philosopher gave prescient alarm

One hundred and fifty-five million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election — a truly remarkable achievement, the triumph of democracy. In truth, though, this election regrettably left little to celebrate. America today is made up of two very different civilizations merely occupying the same geographical space, with both sides unwilling to compromise in this epic struggle.
RelationshipsJournal Review

Letter: Reader advocates for common sense during pandemic

I am a parent of a young girl who is so excited to start school that she is sleeping with her backpack. I personally am exhausted by the ever-changing battle of negotiating safety with everyday life and am ready to get back to normal as soon as possible. I have chosen to respect the trusted common sense and small-town values that have protected my family for generations.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Time to get tough on vaccination resistance

Enough is enough. COVID cases are climbing (quadrupled in Virginia in the past 30 days), health care systems in some hard hit areas are again are nearing 100% occupancy, health care professionals again find themselves facing daily exposure and burnout, and the stock market has been fluctuating due to investor fears of another virus surge. Yet, a new poll is out showing that vaccination resistance continues to harden.

