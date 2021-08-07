A Syrian family finds refuge in the UK – in pictures
In the 10 years since the start of the Syrian civil war, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homeland. Photographer Rich Wiles collaborated on a five-year project with Ruba and Rami al-Hindawi and their children, as they documented their new life in a small Yorkshire town. In What Language Do We Dream?, curated by Anne McNeill, can be seen at Impressions Gallery until 13 November.www.theguardian.com
