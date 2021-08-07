Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

A Syrian family finds refuge in the UK – in pictures

By Rich Wiles, Ruba al-Hindawi
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 10 years since the start of the Syrian civil war, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homeland. Photographer Rich Wiles collaborated on a five-year project with Ruba and Rami al-Hindawi and their children, as they documented their new life in a small Yorkshire town. In What Language Do We Dream?, curated by Anne McNeill, can be seen at Impressions Gallery until 13 November.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelBBC

Families reunite as UK travel rule change kicks in

A father and son who live on opposite sides of the Atlantic have been reunited for the first time since February 2020 - as quarantine rules ease for those fully-jabbed in the US. Thomas Walters, 47, flew from the US to London's Heathrow earlier to surprise his dad Julian ahead...
Lifestyleprima.co.uk

The best UK holidays for families in 2021: An ultimate guide

Whether you're searching for ideas for October half term holidays in the UK or the best city breaks with kids, you'll want to browse our ultimate pick of the best UK holidays for families for 2021. Britain is packed with terrific places to travel with children, including family beach holiday...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
MusicBBC

Stonehenge: Brian May finds oldest family photo

An image thought to be the oldest family photo taken at Stonehenge, is going on display after being discovered in the collection of a music legend. The 3D stereoview image, dating back to the 1860s, was found in Queen guitarist Brian May's archive. Taken by photographer Henry Brooks, the image...
Footballcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Homesick Prince Harry Is Missing The UK

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is regretting his big, uppity move to the US where commoners rule the land and his fancy pants title entitles him to nothing. He recently ventured back to the homeland for a couple of events and gossips are speculating that being in the land of kings and queens made him long for the days when he could snap his fingers and say, “get me a martini, Jeeves.”
AfricaMetro International

Detained Biafra separatist’s family complain to UK over lack of assistance

LONDON (Reuters) – The family of Nnamdi Kanu, a secessionist leader and British citizen who is detained in Nigeria, has accused Britain of failing to provide him with consular assistance, the family’s London lawyers said on Thursday. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group that campaigns for...
Public Safetywustl.edu

Surviving a Syrian prison

Sam Goodwin, a graduate student in international studies in Arts & Sciences, traveled to all 193 United Nations sovereign countries from 2010 to 2019. But he came horrifyingly close to missing that mark: In May 2019, he was detained at a Syrian Army checkpoint and spent two months in the Syrian prison system while his family was making a heroic, fortuitous and successful attempt to get him out.
Animalswhbl.com

Bees find refuge from perilous world in robotic hive

BEIT HAEMEK, Israel (Reuters) – The buzz of the bees drowned out the hum of the robotic arm, which worked with an efficiency no human beekeeper could match. One after another the machine scanned stacks of honeycombs that together could house up to two million bees – inspecting them for disease, monitoring for pesticides and reporting in real time any hazards that threatened the colony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy