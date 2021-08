Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Many of our all-time favorite country singers are also master songwriters. These skilled men and women have the ability to get you fully absorbed in a song and take you on a journey that keeps you coming back time and time again. So is it any wonder that some of these stars would be capable of sharing their storytelling abilities with children?