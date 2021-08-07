CR Mandates Testing for All Unvaccinated Staff, Considering Mandating FDA Approved Vaccines for All Students/Staff Onsite
To curtail the spread of the virus and protect the long-term health of staff, faculty, students and local community College of the Redwoods will require all on campus and onsite faculty, staff, managers, administrators, residence hall students and student athletes to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing effective August 19, 2021.kymkemp.com
