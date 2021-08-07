Cancel
Politics

New Fire Restrictions Now in Effect for Six Rivers National Forest and All Wilderness Areas

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew fire restrictions, which supersede fire restriction forest order #20-10-06 effective on June 30, went into effect August 5 and include over one million acres of national forest system lands including the six wilderness it partially or fully manages. The forest [service] is enacting new fire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees, outdoor recreationists, communities, and natural resources, effective immediately until further notice.

