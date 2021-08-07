New Fire Restrictions Now in Effect for Six Rivers National Forest and All Wilderness Areas

The most notable fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest is the Hobart Fire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness. Smoke has been visible near Spicer Reservoir. The fire is not threatening any infrastructure. A containment line was put around the incident yesterday, but shifting winds caused it to jump, and it currently sits at 12-15 acres. Numerous snags and heavy down fuels are making suppression efforts challenging. Three fire crews and two helicopters are on the scene today working to fully suppress the incident.