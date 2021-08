Leicester face off against Manchester City today in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.The annual game between FA Cup champions and Premier League title-winners follows Leicester’s cup victory in May – when Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Chelsea – and Man City’s impressive top-flight triumph, which saw them finish 12 points clear of rivals United.Pep Guardiola’s team will seek to secure their seventh Community Shield and third under the manager, while Leicester aim to follow up their first ever FA Cup trophy with their second piece of silverware from this one-off fixture.Man City fans could get their first glimpse of Jack...