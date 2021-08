Draymond Green is one of the best defenders of his generation. Green has been in the NBA for 9 years and has been part of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the league. Draymond was one of the most pivotal figures in the Golden State Warriors dynasty between 2014 and 2019. While most of the plaudits went to stars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, Draymond was doing all of the defensive work for the team. Green was the enforcer for the Warriors and helped make sure that the Warriors were not conceding points while their incredible offense was running the game.