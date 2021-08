Well, it wasn’t always pretty. But your first place Tampa Bay Rays rallied late and rallied big as they knocked off the Baltimore Orioles 9-6. With the Rays win and losses by the Red Sox and Yankees, Tampa Bay has opened up leads of four games and six and a half games, respectively, with the Blue Jays entering the mix seven games back. The Rays have the day off tomorrow before traveling to Boston for a three game set that has the potential to land a devastating blow to the Red Sox division hopes.