SIU Football | Ceasar happy to keep knockin' 'em down at corner

By Todd Hefferman, The Southern Illinoisan, Ill.
 3 days ago

Aug. 7—CARBONDALE — There is no James Ceasar Island, at least in terms of a place where opponents don't want to throw the football. SIU had to defend 298 passes last season, the fewest in the last 10 seasons (the Salukis played 10 games in 2020-21 including the playoffs, about 2-3 games fewer than usual). Fortunately, Ceasar, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior cornerback, knocked away a lot of those passes that went his way. The American Football Coaches Association first team All-American broke up an FCS-best 14 passes during SIU's first postseason run in 12 years, a school record.

Sports
