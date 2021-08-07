SIU Men's Track | Carterville's Sumner using Olympics as motivation

Application Deadline: Friday, August 20, 2021 by 4:30 PM CST. This position assists with the supervision and coaching of practices and competitions with an emphasis on sprints, hurdles and jumps. Recruits student athletes, directs practices, manages practice and travel schedules, and supervises team conduct during competition, travel, tournaments, and other events where the team is represented. Participates in the planning, organizing, and execution of preseason and season practices. Fosters a positive team atmosphere and supports student athletes’ academic progress, retention, and graduation through mentoring activities and guidance to appropriate support services. Due to the nature of the work involved in coaching; many weeks will entail morning, evening, and weekend hours. Needs of the department vary, the percent of time devoted to each part of the job will be governed by seasonal and immediate needs of the department.