Why she's our Female Athlete of the Year: The DePaul softball signee turned in several integral performances for multiple Panthers teams during her senior year, which actually started with a first-time fall foray into cross-country as she waited for spring volleyball. Cosgrove then helped PBL girls' basketball to a 9-4 mark and achieved All-Area second-team status at center. She followed that by being part of a dominant 16-2 volleyball run, after which she earned All-Area honorable-mention status at outside hitter. And to wrap up her prep career, Cosgrove returned to the softball field and established an All-Area first-team season for the 13-4 Panthers, hitting .698 while playing catcher and shortstop.