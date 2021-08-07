Cancel
Environment

Fires rampage through forests in Greece, thousands evacuated

By MICHAEL VARAKLAS, ELENA BECATOROS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

THRAKOMAKEDONES, Greece (AP) — Wildfires are rampaging through massive swaths of Greece’s last remaining forests for yet another day and encroaching on inhabited areas amid the country's worst heat wave in decades. In apocalyptic scenes overnight and into Saturday, ferries evacuated 1,153 people from a seaside village and beaches on Evia island after flames cut off all other means of escape. A fire threatening the Greek capital’s most important national park killed one volunteer firefighter. Another major blaze in the southern Peloponnese region of Mani destroyed most of a municipality. In neighboring Turkey, fires described as the worst in decades have swept through stretches of the country’s southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people.

