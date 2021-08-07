Captain America: Durant makes sure gold medal stays with US

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — With the gold medal in jeopardy, the U.S. knew where to turn to protect it. It could only be Captain America. Even before he was wrapped up in a flag that looked like a cape, Kevin Durant played the part of a hero for the U.S. basketball team. And not just Saturday. He's been “that guy" throughout the Tokyo Games. Yes, he scored 29 points as the U.S. held on to beat France 87-82 for its fourth straight Olympic gold medal. But it's the third for Durant, tying Carmelo Anthony for most by a men's player. Durant passed Anthony as the U.S. scoring leader earlier in this tournament. In his three gold-medal clinching games Durant has averaged 29.6 points.