Dominicans top South Korea 10-6, win baseball bronze
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Juan Francisco homered for the Dominican Republic in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking double off Seunghwan Oh of South Korea in the eighth inning of a 10-6 victory that earned the Olympic baseball bronze medal. Melky Cabrera had four hits for the Dominicans, who won a baseball medal for the first time. 2012 gold medalist South Korea took a 6-5 lead in a four-run fifth inning against five pitchers. Kang Baek-Ho hit a go-ahead single. A former closer for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oh blew a save for the second time.www.wcn247.com
