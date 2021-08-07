Dominicans top South Korea 10-6, win baseball bronze

The ROC has won gold in women's team sabre once again after beating France 45-41 Saturday morning. Everything was going France's way early on after Olga Nikitina beat Manon Brunet in Round 1. The French won each of the next three rounds and took two of them rather convincingly. Nikitina then stayed hot for ROC in the fifth round, though, defeating Charlotte Lembach by a score of 11-3 to completely shift the match's momentum.