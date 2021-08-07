Storms moving through Miami Valley; Hot and humid this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers and storms today

Hot and humid this weekend

Stray shower or storm at times

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: We will be partly to mostly cloudy, dry with some patchy fog. Temps are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and another chance of some afternoon isolated shower or storm passing by or popping up. It will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees, but feeling more like the middle 90s due to the mugginess.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy to start the week. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s; Feeling like the middle to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and muggy with scattered showers or storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny again, hot and humid with a high near 90 degrees. A few afternoon showers and storms are expected.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers and storms, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group