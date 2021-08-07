Cancel
Miami County, OH

Storms moving through Miami Valley; Hot and humid this weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Few showers and storms today
  • Hot and humid this weekend
  • Stray shower or storm at times

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: We will be partly to mostly cloudy, dry with some patchy fog. Temps are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and another chance of some afternoon isolated shower or storm passing by or popping up. It will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees, but feeling more like the middle 90s due to the mugginess.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy to start the week. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s; Feeling like the middle to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and muggy with scattered showers or storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny again, hot and humid with a high near 90 degrees. A few afternoon showers and storms are expected.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers and storms, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

