County courts

Titusville, PA

Meadville Tribune
 3 days ago

• Heather Proper, 36, of Edinboro, had all charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Proper is facing two second-degree felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for a Jan. 26, 2019 incident in Athens Township. Charges against Proper were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She is free after posting bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.

