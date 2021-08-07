Britain's Galal Yafai wins flyweight boxing final to win gold at Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO -- Galal Yafai won Britain's first boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines 4:1 in the flyweight final Saturday. Yafai, the 28-year-old younger brother of two professional boxers from Birmingham, is a two-time Olympian who had an impressive run in Tokyo. He finished by knocking down Paalam in the first round of the gold medal bout and going on for a comfortable win.www.espn.com
Comments / 0