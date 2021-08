This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:. When we asked Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett last week whether she had received a COVID-19 vaccination, she said “yes.”. We asked the same of Petaluma City Council members Mike Healy, Dennis Pocekay, Brian Barnacle, Dave King and Kevin McDonnell. The response we got from each was simple: Yes, yes, yes, yes and yes.