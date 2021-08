On an incredibly hot, humid day in Sapporo, Canada’s Evan Dunfee unleashed an astonishing finishing kick for the bronze medal in the men’s 50K race walk. In the last two kilometres it appeared as though the Richmond, B.C. native was going to end up fourth yet again, but he managed to pass Spain’s Marc Tur in the final stretch for third place in a season’s best time of 3:50:59. This is the first time Canada has won a medal in a race walk event since Guillame LeBlanc took silver in the 20K in Barcelona in 1992.