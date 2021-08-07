Color Temperature and Its Role in Bathroom Lighting
Originally Posted On: https://www.interior-deluxe.com/blogs/tips/color-temperature-and-its-role-in-bathroom-lighting. Often times we take for granted the light in any given space. If you were to take notice of the lighting in a restaurant and then the lighting in a bathroom, you would realize there is a significant difference. The lighting in each space serves a different function. Lighting in a restaurant creates a mood, while lighting in a bath illuminates the space for tasks such as washing hands, applying make-up or shaving.www.snntv.com
Comments / 0