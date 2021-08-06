Cancel
Catherine Bell Speaks Out in Emotional Instagram After 'Good Witch' Was Canceled

By Kayla Keegan
countryliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Bell is feeling thankful as Cassie Nightingale's story comes to an end. After hearing that Good Witch is ending after season 7 concludes on July 25, Catherine took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the Hallmark Channel's cancellation announcement. More than anything, it sounds like Catherine, who has played the lead Cassie Nightingale for seven seasons and seven movies, is feeling truly blessed. Her caption began with the Dr. Seuss quote, "Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened!"

