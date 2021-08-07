Officials split on masking children in schools as pediatric hospitals fill up with Covid-19 patients

"We've got an incredibly contagious variant, the Delta variant, now spreading throughout the whole nation," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, on the "COVID: What Comes Next" podcast. "Infection numbers are going up pretty much in every state in the country, but in states that have low vaccination numbers and not a lot of public health restrictions, those numbers are exploding. And what's tragic about that is we have something that can stop, right? Which is vaccines." So where is COVID exploding exactly? Read on for the 5 states Jha mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.