Officials split on masking children in schools as pediatric hospitals fill up with Covid-19 patients

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — The polarization surrounding mask mandates is deepening as some state and local officials spar on how to approach face coverings protocols in schools, a debate unfolding as more children contract Covid-19. In Florida, which has the second-highest rate of new cases per capita after Louisiana, children's hospitals and staff are "overwhelmed," said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

