Little Spouse On The Prairie: Wrong Side Of The Road

We don’t do it often, but every once in a great while, we decide to take a bigger vacation than our usual road trip in the U.S. This summer seemed like the perfect time to do this, because my 16-year-old daughter had signed up for an international music tour. We wanted to spy on her the entire time and make her teen life miserable. No, not really. But, we did want to attend some of her concerts, and a couple of our own friends were interested in going along.