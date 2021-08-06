Cancel
Nevada State

COVID-19 Cases Going Up As Wildfire Smoke Chokes Northern Nevada

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Health officials say the newest wave of infections is the result of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. And as if that wasn’t enough, one of the largest wildfires in California history is also dumping smoke and ash across Northern Nevada. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checked in with senior reporter Paul Boger to discuss the top stories from the week.

