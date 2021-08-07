Cancel
Arcata, CA

Soak Your Worries Away In An Outdoor Hot Tub At Finnish Country Sauna And Tubs In Northern California

Welcome to your own personal paradise. Hiding in the beautiful town of Arcata in Northern California is a relaxation destination like no other. Here, visitors can sit back and soak their worries away in an outdoor hot tub that’s been made to mimic the traditional Finnish style. Surrounded by rustic beauty and the tranquility of the great outdoors, this destination is about to become your favorite respite.

Located in Arcata, visitors can escape to Finnish Country Sauna and Tubs for a peaceful experience that you won't find anywhere else. The destination's outdoor hot tubs in combination with the on-site cafe are a recipe for pure relaxation!

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

The unique destination has acted as an oasis since it opened in 1982 and it's since become a favorite of many visitors. Far from your typical sauna or hot tub experience, this place makes you feel relaxed while also strengthening your connection to nature.

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

The destination offers a variety of services. The saunas are available to rent by the half-hour or by the hour. These private saunas are made in a traditional style out of western red cedar and with grass roofs.

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

The outdoor hot tubs are available to reserve on the same hour and half-hour basis. These gorgeous tubs are made of Jarrah wood and are completely surrounded by trees and ferns, which makes for the most magical soaking experience!

Tammy Wik/Google

A personal dressing room adjoins your tub so that you can enjoy complete privacy. Additionally, the hot tubs have jets at three levels that you can adjust to your preference.

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

After soaking in the tub or sweating in the sauna, you can end your experience with a hot coffee, fresh juice, or pastry from Cafe Mokka. The on-site cafe is open to all, not just the sauna or hot tub guests.

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

Cafe Mokka and the Finnish Country Sauna and Tubs are currently open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations can be made up to a day in advance. Follow their Facebook page or visit their website to learn more.

Cafe Mokka, Finnish Country Sauna & Tubs/Facebook

Wow! This place looks absolutely incredible. Are you ready to spend the afternoon here? Share your thoughts with us below!

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Northern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

