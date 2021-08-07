Soak Your Worries Away In An Outdoor Hot Tub At Finnish Country Sauna And Tubs In Northern California

Oceanview Club Level Room w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Oceanview Club Level Room w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubqualifies for:. These newly renovated rooms are framed by ocean views within the second levels of the Babonneu, Soufriere, and Vigie buildings. The natural beauty of Saint Lucia and the elegance of modern luxury are embodied within this tranquil retreat. The spacious and alluring quarters are appointed with modern hardwood and plush furnishings, art and accents. The bedroom is equipped with a king-sized bed dressed in fine linens, and a large, flat-screen smart TV. The impeccably outfitted bathroom features a glass enclosed shower, backlit mirror, and long vessel sink adorned with mosaic tile. Outside, enjoy views of the sea from the intimacy of your private balcony, equipped with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains. As an exclusive Club Sandals room, a dedicated concierge is available to handle any special requests and reservations, such as spa appointments.