Chino Hills, CA

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 3 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposal to amend Title 8 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Section 8.08.020 to update standards for construction and property maintenance noise and to amend, in its entirety, Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Section 16.48.020 to update the City’s noise regulations. (Municipal Code Amendment 21MCA02).

