The Shorewood Framers Market returns to Estabrook Park this summer with a variety of new and returning vendors. Visitors can expect to find delicious fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and much more! The Market accepts SNAP/Quest benefits and is a pet-free zone (service animals are welcome). We will be following local and state guidance to ensure a safe and healthy market this summer. Stay up to date on evolving safe shopping guidelines and the weekly vendor roster at the Shorewood Farmers Market Facebook or Instagram pages and join the market mailing list at ShorewoodFarmersMarket.com *No market on July 4, 2021.