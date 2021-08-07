Cancel
Video: Montez Ford Speaks After Returning On SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s SmackDown from Tampa saw The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, defeat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a fairly short match. This was Ford’s first match since defeating Chad Gable by DQ on the June 11 SmackDown show. It had been reported on June 25 that...

Bianca Belair
Chad Gable
Dolph Ziggler
