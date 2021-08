It’s safe to say that in the almost quarter-century we’ve spent at the SOL, there have been plenty of memorable highs, not to mention a catalogue of crushing lows. Okay, the stadium might lack the ‘soul’ and the legendary crowd noise that Roker Park was famous for, but as a place to watch a game of football it’s always been a hell of a place to spend time. Certainly, it is not a stadium that should be hosting League One football, without a doubt. Does it feel like home to me? Absolutely.