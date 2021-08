It was a disappointing result midweek for Celtic. Defeated at the hands of FC Midtjylland, they went out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers at an early stage again. Odsonne Edouard is someone who failed to impress on the night. It was a disappointing performance from the Frenchman. We all know what he is capable of when at the top of his game. But he has not been at his best for a while now.