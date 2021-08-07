Branson West - 163 Oak Lane Unit 163 Branson West MO 65737 MLS# 60197669
Emails, phone calls, text messages! My Ukrainian Queen and I have been fielding inquires all day on our new listing at 163 Oak Lane 163. We sold this Stonebridge Village condo to the current owner several years ago, and they've made some great improvements to the place since. No wonder it's getting so much showing activity! Just within a few hours of going live on the MLS, we've already received five contract offers! Please call Charlie Gerken for Branson vacation rental property for sale.www.charliegerken.com
Comments / 0