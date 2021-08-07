Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK PM Johnson won’t isolate after staff member’s positive COVID test

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office said. Johnson visited a police college in Fife on Wednesday and a wind farm...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Police#Covid#Reuters#British#Labour Party#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson said ‘hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital’ six months after Covid put then-55-year-old PM in intensive care

Boris Johnson claimed that “hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital” with coronavirus, Whatsapp messages shared by his former adviser Dominic Cummings suggest, despite the prime minister having been admitted to hospital himself last spring after catching the virus at the age of 55. Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care when his condition “worsened” after being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital with “persistent symptoms” in April 2020. In total, Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care during his week-long stay with coronavirus.In a video message following his release from hospital, he said the NHS had “saved my...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand scientists say UK’s ‘awful experiment’ on Covid will threaten the country

Scientists in New Zealand have expressed concern at Britain’s unlocking of Covid restrictions, describing it as an “awful experiment.” On Monday Boris Johnson announced plans to scrap a number of coronavirus lockdown measures on July 19, including ditching social distancing and dropping the legal requirement to wear a face mask.This is despite coronavirus infections running at around 35,000 per day and the expectation that they will increase in the coming weeks. “We’re seeing rising hospital admissions, and we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID,” he said at a press conference on Monday 5 July.New Zealand’s prime...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Children ‘must be vaccinated by September’ after record numbers forced out of school

GPs and hospitals have been told that all children 12 and over who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine must receive it before the start of the new school term.The instruction from NHS bosses came as figures showed record numbers of pupils had been forced out of classrooms due to Covid-19 just before the summer break.Some 1,126,000 pupils missed class on Friday, 16 July, compared with 859,000 a week prior, according to Department for Education (DfE) statistics. Read More ‘Confused messaging’ around Oxford vaccine helping fuel Covid spread, says scientist behind jabHow will self-isolation rules change on 16 August?More workers exempted from self-isolation in bid to end ‘pingdemic’UK ‘not out of woods’ on Covid despite encouraging fall in cases, says Boris Johnson
Public HealthWBAL Radio

UK's top medic warns of 'scary' COVID numbers in hospital

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six months Friday amid a warning from the British government’s top medical adviser that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks. Government figures showed another 51,870...
Public HealthBBC

Daily Covid cases down for third day in UK

Covid cases are down for the third consecutive day in the UK, latest daily figures show. The UK recorded 36,389 new infections - a further drop from 46,558 logged on 20 July. It is too soon to say if cases have peaked, however, given that the statistics do not capture the impact of unlocking that happened on 19 July.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: World won’t be vaccinated until 2024, says UK government as surplus jabs sent out

Britain’s announcement that it is sending 9 million surplus doses of coronavirus vaccine to developing countries has been denounced as “shamefully inadequate”, on a day when the UK again blocked moves to enable poorer nations to start producing their own supplies.The People’s Vaccine Alliance said the consignment amounted to little more than 1 per cent of the amounts needed to meet the African Union target of protecting 60 per cent of the continent’s people, describing the gift as “a bit like sending a block of cheese to a food crisis”.And campaigners noted that it came on the day that...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

UK PM Johnson says: Don’t get carried away about better COVID data

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important that people did not draw premature conclusions about several days of better COVID case data and urged the public to remain cautious. “I’ve noticed obviously that we’re six days into some better figures, but it is very,...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘threatened to demote Rishi Sunak’ over leaked letter calling for travel restrictions to be lifted

Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak after the chancellor called for travel restrictions to be relaxed in a leaked letter, according to reports. The prime minister is said have been furious after he became aware of the letter when details of it were published in last week’s Sunday Times ahead of the announcement of the latest travel rules on Wednesday.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Doomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The fate of a doomed eight-year-old alpaca named Geronimo has triggered an outcry against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his government ordered the animal be put down because of positive tests for bovine tuberculosis. The order to kill the alpaca prompted pleas from owner...
Shropshire Star

What the papers say – August 8

Difficulties over travel restrictions – including between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak – feature on the nation’s front pages. Continuing tensions over quarantine rules and a celebrity wedding dominate the Sunday papers. The Sunday Times leads on a refusal by universities to end online lessons, but also reports on differences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy