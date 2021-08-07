Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pulaski County through 415 AM EDT At 343 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gifford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Medaryville around 400 AM EDT. Francesville around 410 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Clarks and Denham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH