FCSO Charges Man With Sex Abuse Of A Minor

Flagler Beach, FL - A 21-year-old man who told his victim’s parents that he was 16 is now charged with three Counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery on a Victim 12-16 Years of Age. Justin Wallace is being held on a $450,000 bond. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports that the victim told them when she met Wallace she felt pressured into the first sexual encounter. She told investigators that she blamed herself for not making it clear enough that she did not consent. After the first time, the victim said she did consent to have sex with Wallace four more times. She also told them that she knew that Wallace was 21 and he knew she was 14 before they had sex. The victim said he did not use threats of violence or force. On July 29, Wallace told the victim’s parents his real age at which time they told him to stay away from their daughter. When he tried to contact the victim on August 4, they called FCSO. Yesterday, (August 5) investigators conducted their interview with the victim. During the course of the investigation, Wallace made multiple homicidal and suicidal statements towards himself, his family, the victim, and the victim’s family, leading to a Baker Act upon arrest. "This brave victim came forward, reported what happened and if not for that, we would not have been able to help," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "If you prey and take advantage of our children, we will work swiftly to put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong. Let this be a warning that it doesn’t matter if you flee to the next city, across the state, or across the country, we will find you and arrest you. Justice has no boundaries!"