Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

08/06 – Brantly’s “Partly Cloudy” Friday Night Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
wxxv25.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoisture levels will continue to increase on Saturday and Sunday. No significant rain system is expected to impact the area over the weekend and with the higher moisture levels, we’ll be in a more “normal” summertime pattern with a small chance of rain. Isolated to scattered storms should develop by mid to late morning along sea breeze boundaries and spread inland during the afternoon both days. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Breeze#Summertime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwxxv25.com

08/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Wetter” Thursday Evening Forecast

Today was slightly wetter in terms of rain amount and coverage, but we’ll be drier again by tomorrow. Friday will also be one of the sunniest days of the week with a high near 92 and a UV index of 10, so remember to use caution during peak heating (10 am- 2 pm). The high humidity we’ve been…enjoying…isn’t going anywhere, so expect more heat indices in the triple digits across South MS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy