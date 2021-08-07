08/06 – Brantly’s “Partly Cloudy” Friday Night Forecast
Moisture levels will continue to increase on Saturday and Sunday. No significant rain system is expected to impact the area over the weekend and with the higher moisture levels, we’ll be in a more “normal” summertime pattern with a small chance of rain. Isolated to scattered storms should develop by mid to late morning along sea breeze boundaries and spread inland during the afternoon both days. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.www.wxxv25.com
